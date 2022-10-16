Series notes: Purdue heads to Madison on Saturday looking to reverse its fortunes against the Badgers. The Boilermakers trail the all-time series 29-51-8, but the glaring statistic lies in Wisconsin's current 15-game win streak over Purdue, dating back to 2004. Purdue last defeated Wisconsin in 2003, when Ben Jones kicked a game-winning field goal to earn a 26-23 victory. During the Badger win streak, just three of those contests were decided by one score (2004, 2017, 2018).

We're approaching the two-decade mark since the last time Purdue took down Wisconsin on the gridiron. Though the Badgers have consistently finished towards the top of the Big Ten since 2003, the last time they fell to Purdue, their current 15-game win streak over the Boilermakers is hard to believe.

The streak began in 2004, when College GameDay visited West Lafayette. Purdue was ranked No. 5 nationally when a late fumble return touchdown by Wisconsin started a slide that led to a disappointing 2004 season. Since that moment, only two meetings between Purdue and Wisconsin resulted in a one-score outcome.

The closest call came in 2018, when Purdue held a 14-point fourth quarter lead over the Badgers on a frigid November afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. Wisconsin rallied to force three overtimes, when Jonathan Taylor ran for a game-winning touchdown to extend the suffering.

This does, however, appear to be one of the best opportunities Purdue has had on paper against Wisconsin since the drought began. Can the Boilers "reverse the curse" and leave Madison with a win?