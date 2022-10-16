First Look: Wisconsin
The last meeting: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13 (Oct. 23, 2021 in West Lafayette)
Time: Saturday, Oct. 22, 3:30 PM EDT
Location: Camp Randall Stadium
Surface: FieldTurf
Capacity: 80,321
2022 schedules/records: Wisconsin 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten); Purdue 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)
Series notes: Purdue heads to Madison on Saturday looking to reverse its fortunes against the Badgers. The Boilermakers trail the all-time series 29-51-8, but the glaring statistic lies in Wisconsin's current 15-game win streak over Purdue, dating back to 2004. Purdue last defeated Wisconsin in 2003, when Ben Jones kicked a game-winning field goal to earn a 26-23 victory. During the Badger win streak, just three of those contests were decided by one score (2004, 2017, 2018).
TV: ESPN
Early line: Wisconsin -2
STORYLINES TO WATCH
The drought
We're approaching the two-decade mark since the last time Purdue took down Wisconsin on the gridiron. Though the Badgers have consistently finished towards the top of the Big Ten since 2003, the last time they fell to Purdue, their current 15-game win streak over the Boilermakers is hard to believe.
The streak began in 2004, when College GameDay visited West Lafayette. Purdue was ranked No. 5 nationally when a late fumble return touchdown by Wisconsin started a slide that led to a disappointing 2004 season. Since that moment, only two meetings between Purdue and Wisconsin resulted in a one-score outcome.
The closest call came in 2018, when Purdue held a 14-point fourth quarter lead over the Badgers on a frigid November afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. Wisconsin rallied to force three overtimes, when Jonathan Taylor ran for a game-winning touchdown to extend the suffering.
This does, however, appear to be one of the best opportunities Purdue has had on paper against Wisconsin since the drought began. Can the Boilers "reverse the curse" and leave Madison with a win?
Another interim coach
For the second consecutive week, Purdue will be facing a team led by an interim head coach. Wisconsin shocked the college football world on October 2, when it fired Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. Highly-regarded defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard took over as the interim head man, with a general thought that he's one of the leading candidates to be the next full-time coach.
Similar to Nebraska's interim situation, on-field results have been mixed to this point. In Leonhard's first game, Wisconsin raced past Northwestern 42-7, but the Badgers fell in double overtime to Michigan State 34-28 last weekend.
Bowl-bound Boilers?
Purdue needs just one more win to reach the six-win mark and earn bowl eligibility. The Boilermakers could become bowl eligible in the month of October for the first time since 2007, when they left October with a 7-2 record.
Last season, Purdue became bowl eligible on the first Saturday of November with a 40-29 win over Michigan State. Between 2007 and 2021, Purdue's four bowl appearances all came with 6-6 records where they defeated Indiana to earn their sixth win.
|Column 1
|Rushing offense
|Passing offense
|Total Offense
|Penalty YPG
|Turnover Margin
|
Purdue
|
90
|
16
|
36
|
61.71
|
0
|
Wisconsin
|
52
|
88
|
77
|
67.00
|
+3
|Column 1
|Rushing Defense
|Passing Defense
|Total Defense
|Scoring
|Pts. Allowed
|
Purdue
|
17
|
91
|
40
|
40
|
51
|
Wisconsin
|
27
|
51
|
24
|
58
|
33
Brohm on the Badgers
Updates will be provided following Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference.
