Five active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue

Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.
The Purdue athletic department reports five active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this week, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from eight last week and 19 two weeks ago.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 17,170 tests and yielded 139 positives. Football and men's and women's basketball are involved in daily antigen testing. Basketball season starts this week.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.

WEEKLY PURDUE RESULTS SINCE TESTING BEGAN JUNE 8
Date Case Total Active Cases Total Tests

July 23

27

5

415

July 31

35

8

573

August 7

37

2

787

August 14

37

0

1,063

August 21

37

0

1,245

August 28

40

3

1,881

Sept. 4

43

3

2,606

Sept. 11

46

3

3,269

Sept. 18

53

5

3,954

Sept. 25

62

9

4,629

Oct. 5

63

0

5,953

Oct. 12

77

6

7,572

Oct. 19

89

8

9,061

Oct. 27

92

4

10,514

Nov. 2

97

4

12,255

Nov. 9

120

19

13,992

Nov. 17

131

8

15,510

Nov. 23

139

5

17,170

