The Purdue athletic department reports five active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this week, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from eight last week and 19 two weeks ago.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 17,170 tests and yielded 139 positives. Football and men's and women's basketball are involved in daily antigen testing. Basketball season starts this week.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.