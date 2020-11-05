Purdue's defense suddenly has become very opportunistic. (Purdue Athletics)

The 2020 calendar has been filled with twists, turns and tumult as the world is trying to navigate COVID-19. The motto: Expect the unexpected. Purdue has had its share of plot shifts, including having this Saturday's game at Wisconsin cancelled due to virus issues for the Badgers. There has been little to quibble about the results on the field for Jeff Brohm's fourth Purdue squad, which surely would love to be playing this Saturday to keep its mojo going.

Yes, it's a small sample size, but the Boilermakers are 2-0 for the first time since a 5-0 start in 2007. Suddenly, the possibilities seem endless for Purdue as it hits this unscheduled pause in its 2020 schedule. Could this team win the Big Ten West? Deep breath ... exhale.

Takeaways

Purdue has done a nice job generating takeaways. The Boilermakers are No. 3 in the Big Ten in turnover margin (plus-2). For perspective, the Boilers finished 12th in the league in turnover margin in 2019 (minus-8) and 13th in 2018 (minus-five). Purdue already has six takeaways (4 fumbles; 2 interceptions) this season. The 2019 team had only 15 takeaways (6 fumbles; 9 interceptions) in 12 games. Purdue had just 11 takeaways in 2018 (3 fumbles; 11 interceptions) in 13 games. "We've been very good at (generating turnovers," said Brohm on his radio show on Wednesday. "Sometimes, it's a great job by your defense, which I give them credit. To get four turnovers and score a touchdown (at Illinois) is extremely beneficial. It makes the job easier for everybody. And, sometimes, the ball bounces your way. We just got to continue to do our part on offense, try to eliminate the turnovers as much as we can, continue to try to keep the ball in front of us, strip it, play downhill and know where the football is and find a way to get on it. I think if we can continue to win that battle, it'll help us win games."

No. 16 is No. 1

Aidan O’Connell: The decision to tab the junior as the starter is proving to be prescient. He showed flashes of potential when he started the last three games of 2019. Now, O’Connell appears to be blossoming. O’Connell is No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing (326.5 ypg). No Big Ten signal-caller has thrown (85) or completed more passes (60) for more yards (653). And he is hitting 70.6 percent of his attempts with five touchdowns and two interceptions. His cool under pressure is remarkable, as O’Connell already has engineered three game-winning drives (Nebraska, at Northwester, Iowa).

Why did Brohm pick O'Connell over Jack Plummer and Austin Burton as the No. 1 quarterback? "He's got great poise, great composure," said Brohm. "He's very accurate with the football. And if we can execute around him, we feel like he'll do a very good job. "The other guys have very good attributes, as well. Jack's a little more mobile. He can make some plays with his feet, continues to get better decision-making and accuracy. Austin is just kind of learning the offense but definitely has athleticism. He's a very good leader, really has shown great improvement from Day One when he got here until now. So, we're lucky and fortunate to have all three of those guys, and we feel comfortable if we have to put all of them in."

Quarterback's best friend

David Bell has an uncanny ability to make the spectacular catch look routine.

The sophomore leads the Big Ten in receptions (22), receiving yards (243) and touchdowns (4). This, after Bell paced the league in catches as a freshman in 2019 with 86 for 1,035 yards and seven TDs. He is in the midst of a school-record five-game run of 100-yard receiving games. And shout-out to fellow sophomore Milton Wright, who has 13 grabs for 185 yards and a score. He has emerged as a nice complement to Bell.

"Our quarterbacks definitely know where (Bell's) at," said Brohm. "They are going to look for him. He's a guy that just has a knack for catching the ball. He runs good routes, he understands the game, very athletic. Milton Wright emerged on the other side, has really opened up some things. I'm very proud of Milton, as well. And if we can continue to develop our playmakers and get more out of each and every one, we will become a better team.

"Amad Anderson has played hard. He's done some good things for us over the years. He plays multiple positions now due to the fact that we don't have Jackson Anthrop and we don't have Rondale (Moore). So, those guys have worked hard. But David has been a pro in everything he does, and he just continues to get better each and every week."

Mr. Mitchell comes to West Lafayette

The early returns on the defense of new coordinator Bob Diaco are positive.

Yes, Purdue is just No. 11 in the Big Ten in total defense (466.0 ypg). But the Boilermakers are No. 4 in scoring defense (22.0 ppg), the only defensive stat that matters. And Purdue is No. 2 in the league in opponent third-down conversion rate (30.8 percent). Another key area of improvement: Red zone conversions. Purdue is No. 2 in the Big Ten, as foes are only scoring at a 58.3 percent rate (7 scores—4 TDs, 3 FGs—in 12 red-zone trips). The defense wouldn’t be where it’s at without 6-3, 270-pound DaMarcus Mitchell. The JC transfer has been as good as advertised playing end and outside linebacker. He is No. 9 in the league in tackles (17) to go along with having two TFLs and a sack.

But Mitchell’s impact goes beyond stats. He has brought much-needed bravado to the unit. The entire linebacking unit has done well, with junior Jaylan Alexander (15 tackles) and senior Derrick Barnes (13) also excelling. But Mitchell is the straw that stirs the drink, a difference-maker for a defense that has yet to yield a point in the first or third quarters. "DaMarcus is big and strong," said Brohm. "He's kind of got some uncanny athletic ability for that size. I think he played running back and was a skill player growing up. He kind of exudes confidence. Got some swagger to him and we try to rein it back a little bit. But we want him to go out there and play.

"He has a knack for making plays, so for him to come in the first two games and do some good things really is very helpful to our team. If he really takes it seriously and studies the game and continues to listen to his coaching and improve each and every week, he can be a force. We're happy to have him on our team. He's done a very good job."

