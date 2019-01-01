After the Music City Bowl, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said he was "not optimistic" about McCann's injury and history suggests that means the 315-pound offensive lineman could be sidelined for some time.

McCann's injury and the graduation of backup Eric Swingler will leave a massive hole literally and figuratively for Purdue at right tackle. During the young-player bowl scrimmages, redshirt freshman Eric Miller and sophomore-to-be Mark Stickford secured the tackle spots. With Purdue already losing left guard Shane Evans, center Kirk Barron and right guard Dennis Edwards to graduation, it appears the only healthy returning starter for spring practices could be left tackle Grant Hermanns and he's injured his knee in each of his first two seasons at Purdue.

"Eric Miller, Jimmy McKenna and Will Bramel are three guys brought in during (the 2018) recruiting class (who) will get a lot of playing time in the spring," Purdue offensive line coach Dale Williams said on Dec. 8. "We've got to see gradual improvement to go from point A to point B to point C."

This spring was supposed to be used for Williams to evaluate the progress of his younger players and McCann's injury will do nothing but reinforce that aim. The spring season could also give the coaching staff an idea of what position they need to fill via a graduate transfer spot, if possible, when fall camp opens in August.