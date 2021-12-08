The offensive numbers get your attention: 38.8 points per game, 459 yards of offense each contest, 212 yards rushing per tilt.



Purdue will get a chance to face an up-and-coming team with a potent attack when it plays in the Music City Bowl on December 30 in Nashville vs. Tennessee.



The Volunteers are coming off a 7-5 regular season (4-4 SEC) under first-year coach Josh Heupel, who arrived in Knoxville after serving as head coach at Central Florida from 2018-20. He was the offensive coordinator at Missouri in 2017 when Purdue beat the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.



The 43-year-old Heupel was a star quarterback at Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to a national title in 2000, was Heisman runner-up that same season and was a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2001 NFL draft.



The son of a high school coach, Heupel will lead Tennessee to its third Music City Bowl, where it played in 2016 when the Vols beat Nebraska 38-24, and in 2010, when UT fell to North Carolina 30-27.

GoldandBlack.com had Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel break down Tennessee.

