Tuesday, Purdue formally opens preseason basketball practice. It'll do so with a full roster, as has been the case since the start of the fall semester following a summer spent largely with a skeleton crew, for a variety of reasons.

This is a very different Boilermaker team from last season's, and Purdue will hope that in some ways, it's a good sort of different, even though this roster doesn't possess the same raw talent as a year ago.

Purdue has much to figure out this preseason.

Here are a few of those questions, beyond just the most obvious.