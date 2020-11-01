GoldandBlack - Five-star guard Bruce Thornton puts Purdue in top five

Bruce Thornton, one of the top guards in America in the 2022 class, has Purdue on his list of favorites.

The Rivals.com five-star, top-20-ranked point guard from Alpharetta, Ga., named a list on Sunday of Purdue, Indiana, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.

“They have really taken their time getting to know me and learn more about me," Thornton told Rivals.com. "I talk to Micah Shrewsberry and Matt Painter. They’ve been really straightforward with me and how I can fit in there with all the shooters they recruit there.”

Thornton is ranked 17th nationally in the 2022 class by Rivals.com.