Five-star Harrison Ingram discusses Purdue official visit
Purdue hosted one of the top players in the country for an official visit late last week, as Rivals.com five-star prospect Harrison Ingram was in West Lafayette Thursday through Friday.
"I loved it," Ingram said. "I went out with the guys and felt like everybody on the team was cool with each other and friendly and I just loved it."
