News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 11:01:48 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five-star Harrison Ingram discusses Purdue official visit

Harrison Ingram
Harrison Ingram is the one of the finest players in the country in the 2021 class.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue hosted one of the top players in the country for an official visit late last week, as Rivals.com five-star prospect Harrison Ingram was in West Lafayette Thursday through Friday.

"I loved it," Ingram said. "I went out with the guys and felt like everybody on the team was cool with each other and friendly and I just loved it."

Continue reading below

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}