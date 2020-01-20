More: Max Christie on Purdue (from the summer)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Five-star junior Max Christie recently took an unofficial visit to Purdue as the Class of 2021 star maintains his relationship with the program.

In the midst of a strong junior season at Rolling Meadows High School in Suburban Chicago, the 6-foot-6 guard went with his family to see the Boilermakers' Big Ten home win over Michigan State. It was another unofficial visit for Christie to see Purdue's campus as he prepares for a big spring on the national circuit.