The last time Ohio State visited Ross-Ade Stadium, the No. 2 Buckeyes were stunned 49-20 in 2018. (USA Today)

1 - Super powers loom

The cross-division games vs. Ohio State and Michigan push this schedule to another level of difficulty. (Indiana is the other cross-division foe.)

Crazy to think Purdue hasn't had to play both Big Ten powers in the same season since 2012. Before then, it was a pretty common occurrence. Purdue played both each season from 2007-12. It also did so each season from 1999-2004. The Boilermakers will trek to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2011, when Danny Hope was in his third season as head coach. Purdue hasn't played the Wolverines since 2017, when they visited West Lafayette and won (28-10). The Boilers played and lost (59-31) at Ohio State in 2021.



Times Purdue played Ohio State, Michigan in same year since 2000 Year Ohio State Michigan 2012 L, 29-22*

L, 44-13

2011 W, 26-23

L, 36-14*

2010 L, 49-0*

L, 27-16

2009 W, 26-18

W, 38-36*

2008 L, 16-3*

W, 48-42

2007 L, 23-7

L, 48-21*

2004 W, 24-17

L, 16-14

2003 L, 16-13*

L, 31-3*

2002 L, 10-6

L, 23-21

2001 L, 35-9*

L, 24-10*

2000 W, 31-27

W, 32-31



2 - Fast start looks possible Purdue will play four of its first five games (and five of its first seven) in Ross-Ade Stadium. The last time that happened was 2018, when the Boilermakers opened with four home games before hitting the road. In 2014, Purdue played four of its first five in West Lafayette. And the lone away game was in Indianapolis vs. Notre Dame. While Purdue will enjoy its friendly confines, the September slate has challenges with Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Illinois all coming to West Lafayette.

The one road game is at Virginia Tech, which is struggling but always a tough out in Blacksburg. This will be Purdue's first trip to Lane Stadium. The Hokies won, 51-24, in Ross-Ade Stadium in 2015, the lone meeting between the schools. No FCS foe for Purdue, which played one (Indiana State) this season. Before that, the Boilers hadn't played a FCS foe since 2016 (Eastern Kentucky).



3 - October is the toughest month That may seem like a funny statement since Purdue plays only three games in the month (there is an off week on Oct. 21 after seven games).

• at Iowa • Ohio State • OFF

• at Nebraska

Even though the Boilers have had success of late at Iowa (won two of last three in Iowa City) and at Nebraska (won last two in Lincoln), playing at those venues never is easy. There also is a visit from Ohio State, which will be making its first trip to West Lafayette since getting stunned 49-20 in 2018 as the No. 2 team in the nation.



Purdue will play seven home games for the first time since 2019. (Krockover Photography)

4 - Purdue has seven home games The foes: Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Minnesota, Indiana. The last time that happened was 2019. The 2023 season is one where Big Ten West teams get five league home games. What will happen in 2024? Between the new TV deal and the additions of USC and UCLA, the 2024 scheduling model will be interesting. If there are no divisions, will the league use geographical pods to preserve key match-ups? Or, will the Big Ten just line up 1-16?



5 - No Big Ten opener Purdue has opened the season vs. a Big Ten foe three times in the last six seasons: 2018 Northwestern; 2020 Iowa; 2022 Penn State. And all were at home. But the Boilermakers will take the lid off 2023 vs. Fresno State, a Mountain West foe they never have played.

Speaking of openers, Purdue will start at home for the sixth time in eight seasons. Since 2016, the only times the Boilermakers have played their first game away was 2017 (Louisville in Indianapolis) and 2019 (at Nevada).



Unlike 2018, when Purdue and Rondale Moore opened with Big Ten foe Northwestern, the Boilers will begin 2023 vs. a Moutain West opponent in Fresno State (USA Today)