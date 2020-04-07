Purdue coach Matt Painter held a teleconference for a small group of reporters Tuesday afternoon, during which he made his first public comments on the end of the college basketball season, this non-traditional off-season to come, Matt Haarms' transfer and more.

A few quick notes from the media session, with more to come ...

• Of Matt Haarms' decision to transfer, Painter said that he'd spoken to the senior-to-be at least twice since the end of the season prior to Monday and Monday was the first Painter had heard of Haarms not being "happy," as the player explained to him. Haarms also said he "wanted more," per Painter, who said he believed and discussed with Haarms that he was held back this season by a series of injuries.

Painter closed the door on Haarms returning, even though players in the transfer portal are free to do so.

• Purdue's exhibition trip to Europe, scheduled for August, is off. It will be postponed 'til next year. That trip was plotted to include a stop In the Netherlands, specifically for Haarms.

• Haarms remains on campus, Emmanuel Dowuona just left for Atlanta on his way to Miami, and Brandon Newman has "come and gone" from campus. Otherwise, the majority of the team is scattered as classes have moved online and Purdue has encouraged its athletes to stay away unless there's a "very specific reason" to need to be on campus, per A.D. Mike Bobinski.

• Regarding the season, Painter cited competitiveness and decision-making as factors that held his team back, suggesting too that while he remains committed to doing what's best for individuals in the long run, he did this year's team "no favors" by redshirting two players — Newman and Mason Gillis — who could conceivably have competed for minutes in practice.

• Painter said he will look at the transfer market this spring and summer, but with a couple caveats.

For one, he would only take a one-year player, due to the 2021 class only now having one scholarship remaining to give. (Purdue has a commitment already for one of the two spots.)

Second, he is wary of recruiting players he likely won't have an opportunity to visit with In-person on-campus and off-campus prior to potentially signing them, due to the recruiting dead period's certain impact on the transfer recruiting process.