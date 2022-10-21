Purdue's Braden Smith and Matt Painter (Chad Krockover)

Saturday, Purdue holds its second set of intrasquad scrimmages of the preseason, these played in front of a live studio audience as part of the program's Fan Day event. Here are five things to watch out for if you're planning to attend or just following along from afar.



BRADEN SMITH'S PLAY

If you're paying attention, you know by now that the freshman point guard has earned high praise throughout the preseason and gone a long way toward easing the Boilermakers' acute concerns at his position coming out of last season. He's not just been advanced for a freshman, but one of Purdue's better players since he returned to the floor following recovery from foot surgery. Take note of Smith's ability to set up the shooters around him, as well as the record at the end of the day of the squads he played on. Chances are he'll rack up some wins, and not just because he's really Purdue's only pure point guard.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER POINT GUARDS?

The split-squad nature of this means Purdue's configuration at point guard aside from Smith will be laid bare. That means David Jenkins, Fletcher Loyer and Ethan Morton all occupy the role at one time or another, while Purdue maybe contorts a bit with its defensive matchups and plays and maybe even defends a bit differently.

THE CHESS MATCH AT CENTER

Freshman William Berg will be sidelined on Saturday due to a wrist Injury, which means 100-percent of the backup-center minutes go to Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn (which they likely will during the season anyway). What they do defensively against Edey hardly matters. Edey has a way of making large human beings look like Cabbage Patch Kids. But pay attention to what Furst and Kaufman-Renn can do offensively against Edey. Their diverse offensive skill sets will really test him and have been a valuable developmental dynamic for the preseason all-conference center. Furst can be especially potent in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop and has shot the three at a really high level all preseason; Kaufman-Renn is a problematic cover facing the basket and crafty enough in the low post to get the best of Edey at times on the block.

BRANDON NEWMAN'S AND FLETCHER LOYER'S PRESENCE

Purdue's built so much of its offense the past several years around having that one shooter who must be accounted for at all times. With Sasha Stefanovic now gone and a million off-ball screens now there for someone to run off for the sake of the whole offense, it's Brandon Newman's and Fletcher Loyer's time. Both have enjoyed solid preseasons by every account and both could be facing the prospect of carrying critical and expansive roles this season for a team that's highly confident in its ability to shoot threes but largely unproven doing so with this personnel. For Newman, this season represents the opportunity of his career. Taking advantage won't just mean making shots and making progress toward the things that moved him mostly to the bench last season, but also playing with great effort and playing fast without the ball, for the sake of the whole offense. Same for Loyer.

ETHAN MORTON'S APPROACH