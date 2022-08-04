Five thoughts from basketball's summer workouts

... but being short-handed during the summer is better than the alternative.

Matt Painter's stance with off-season injuries, recoveries and whatnot has always been that it's the season that matters, not the off-season.

Nevertheless, it certainly wasn't helpful that Caleb Furst and Braden Smith were sidelined all summer recovering from foot surgeries, Camden Heide missed time with lingering foot issues, and Brian Waddell remained out of full-contact practice as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

New transfer David Jenkins didn't arrive until basically July and Zach Edey spent time with Canada's national team.