With Purdue's basketball team vying for a Big Ten title and favorable NCAA Tournament seed, Boilermaker football welcoming a talented recruiting class and embarking on an important off-season, now's a great time to join GoldandBlack.com and now's the time to do it.

For a limited time and new subscribers only, you can join our community for six months FREE. See the details attached below.

The Flash Sale ends soon, that's why it is a flash sale. So act now!

New users: Click here

Registered users: Click here

You must use the Promo Code "PurdueSix" to get the offer.