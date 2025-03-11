Fletcher Loyer gets nod as honorable mention for All-B10 team

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer got a nod towards his play, being listed as an honorable mention for the All-B10 teams released on Tuesday.



Honorable mention means that Loyer received a vote for one of the teams. Loyer's teammates and fellow juniors, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, were both named to the All-B10 1st team and Smith took home B10 Player of the Year honors.



It's the first time a school has won the player of the year awards three seasons in a row after Zach Edey won the award the previous two seasons.



The third season of Loyer has been his most efficient. The sharp shooter raised his three-point percentage this season to 47.5% on 141 attempts. That's the fourth best mark in the conference. In Big Ten play he made 46 of his 99 three-point attempts, also the fourth best mark in the conference.



Loyer is averaging a career high 14.1 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.



Loyer, alongside Smith, is a three-year starter at Purdue. This is the first season the two have not won the B10 tournament, instead finishing tied for fourth this season as its adjusts with life after Zach Edey.



Still the two are on pace to be the most successful tandem in Purdue history as it heads into the Big Ten as the sixth seed and projects to be a four seed in the NCAA Tournament.