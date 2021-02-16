Florida defensive back C.J. McWilliams has committed to Purdue, per a Twitter post.



A grad transfer, McWilliams is the fourth transfer--and third from the SEC--the Boilermakers have landed this offseason, joining defensive end Joseph Anderson (South Carolina), linebacker O.C. Brothers (Auburn) and guard Tyler Witt (Western Kentucky). McWilliams will be eligible in 2021.



A Rivals three-star prospect, McWilliams entered the portal on January 22, 2021. He was the fifth defensive back to part ways with the Gators since the end of a 2020 season that saw Florida win the SEC East and go 8-4. This will be McWilliams' sixth season.



McWilliams will join a Purdue cornerback unit that needs depth. Junior Cory Trice and senior Dedrick Mackey are the projected starters. Senior Geovonte Howard is a former JC transfer who entered the portal this offseason and then withdrew. DJ Johnson arrived as a transfer from Iowa prior to 2020 but opted out late in the season.

The 5-11, 183-pound McWilliams played in just one game last season as a redshirt senior, reportedly opting out due to concerns about COVID. He didn't see any action in 2019 because of a knee injury.



The Miami native played in nine games in 2018, starting one, and made 16 tackles with four passes broken up. McWilliams played in seven games in 2017 and redshirted in 2016 after suffering a knee injury. He finished his Florida career with 18 tackles and four defended passes in 16 games.

McWilliams' transfer will reunite him with new Purdue cornerbacks coach Ron English, who coached safeties at Florida from 2018-20.