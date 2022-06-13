Florida DB Zion Gunn commits to Purdue

Purdue got way out in front of the field on Florida defensive back Zion Gunn and that effort paid off on Monday, as the Orlando native committed to the Boilermakers following a weekend official visit.

"Once I got there, I didn't need to see anything else," Gunn said. "The campus was beautiful, the players were great people and the coaches really sold me. There were other schools talking to me, but I didn't need to see anything else. Anything I needed, it was there.

"I didn't really expect to make a decision while I was there, but it happened so fast. I was there and things felt so natural and so much like home."

Purdue recruited the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Winter Park High School as a cornerback.

Gunn had been a receiver most of his playing career before only recently picking up corner, and doing so effectively.

"I've always been told I'm very aggressive," he said, "and that I'm very competitive, that when I'm playing I'll do whatever I need to do to do what I need to do."

Purdue was Gunn's lone offer, though South Florida had been active recruiting him.

The Boilermakers now have four public 2023 commitments, Gunn being the second defensive back, though Carmel's Winston Berglund could be considered as much a linebacker recruit as he is a safety recruit.