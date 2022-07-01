Florida receiver picks Purdue

Purdue bolstered it wideout unit with a commitment from Semaj Demps on Friday.



The 5-8, 170-pound Demps is the fourth receiver in Purdue's 2023 class, joining TJ McWilliams, Ryne Shackelford and Jaron Tibbs.



Demps took an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend. He became the fifth player who visited that weekend to subsequently commit, joining Ethan Fields, Keyjuan Brown along with McWilliams and Shackelford.

Demps, who plays at powerhouse Glades Central High in Belle Glade, Fla., had offers from Indiana, Toledo, Pitt and Mississippi State, among others. As a junior in 2021, Demps caught 40 passes for 779 yards and 11 TDs.



Purdue now has 16 commitments in the Class of 2023, with all but three coming in June.

More commitments are expected in this fast-growing Boilermaker class.

