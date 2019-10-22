News More News
Following Purdue official visit, center Zach Edey has cut his list

Purdue center target Zach Edey will likely decide in the next few weeks.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Shortly after returning from his official visit to Purdue, the Boilermakers' lone remaining Class of 2020 target, Zach Edey, has narrowed his list to three.

"Just have to make the big decision now," he said.


