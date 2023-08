To say it was a rough offseason for Northwestern is an understatement. The Wildcats have not won a game in North American in almost two years, they lost to an FCS team last season, and they had to unexpectedly fire their coach just weeks before the season. Needless to say, expectations are very low in Evanston at the moment.

Still, they will be playing this year, and they are the penultimate game of the regular season for Purdue. To learn more about the Wildcats we have Louie Vaccher from Wildcat Report to give us some more insight.