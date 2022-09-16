While Purdue never has played football at Syracuse's JMA Wireless Arena, it has played hoops in the venue that opened in 1980 and was formerly known as the Carrier Dome. On Dec. 19, 1981, Gene Keady's second Boilermaker squad lost to the Orangemen, 78-74. Yes, Jim Boeheim was the SU coach. In March 1987, No. 3 seed Purdue played two NCAA tourney games at the Carrier Dome. Led by Troy Lewis, Todd Mitchell, Everette Stephens and Doug Lee, the co-Big Ten champ Boilers topped Northeastern (104-95) in a first-round game before falling to No. 6 Florida and Dwayne Schintzius (85-66) in the second round. ...