Purdue has had its share of pass interference penalties, along with defensive holding, in 2022. To that end, DBs sported oven mitts during portions of Wednesday's practice. The intent: Don't be grabby. "I met with our coaches," said Jeff Brohm. "We have to adjust slightly the technique we're teaching and make sure that while we want to be physical, while we want to play aggressive, which is true, there can't be excessive holding down field. When the ball is in the air, we have to get our head around and play the ball, which that has hurt us as much as anything on a couple of pass interferences, not getting our head around playing the ball. We have to make sure that happens." ...