Purdue has been a road warrior program under Jeff Brohm, who is looking for his seventh victory away from Ross-Ade Stadium since the start of 2021. Want more? The Boilers are 5-1 in their past six Big Ten road games, adding to its resume last week with a 20-10 win at No. 21 Minnesota. Purdue will get another chance to flex its road muscles on Saturday when it plays at Maryland (4-1 overall; 1-1 Big Ten) at noon ET. The last time Purdue won back-to-back Big Ten road games was in 2012 at Iowa and Illinois. The Boilermakers won two straight away conference games in 2018 but did it over a three-week stretch since it had an open date.