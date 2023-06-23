If Purdue is to repeat as Big Ten West champion, it will certainly earn it. In addition to getting Ohio State and Michigan on the schedule from the East, Purdue has to open Big Ten play with three of the toughest teams in the West with Wisconsin-Illinois-Iowa in consecutive weeks. If Purdue can run the early gauntlet against those West Division teams it will establish a bulwark for the expected losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

Iowa presents a very interesting challenge for the Boilers. Last season was the first time under Jeff Brohm that a received did not have a career day against the Hawkeyes. With the Hawkeyes you know you’re going to face a tough defense that will keep the game low scoring, but as long as you limit mistakes there is always a chance to win because their offense struggles so much.