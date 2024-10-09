Purdue lacks wins, still has energy

At least they still have the juice.

Especially as a rivalry trophy hangs in the balance, running back Reggie Love said his Boilermakers are holding onto their intensity, even after a Saturday thrashing at Wisconsin.

“Not a lot of 1-4 teams come out excited to practice,” the fifth-year back said Tuesday. But Purdue does.

Love, a transfer in his first year with the Boilers, has the extra motivation of seeing his former teammates when Purdue (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) takes on No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1) in Memorial Stadium this weekend.

“I talk to them often,” Love said of the Illini. “I talk to one for sure, not going to say his name, but he won’t hear from me this week.”

The old cannon that has kept the score of Purdue and Illinois’ football series since 1943 remains in West Lafayette for now, a reminder of the better times of last season, when the Boilermakers’ first-year head coach notched a signature win against the program where he became a star.

How quickly things change.



