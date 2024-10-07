Purdue football fighting to keep wheels on the track amid 1-4 start

On the heels of another disheartening defeat, the wheels are starting to come off the tracks for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. The steamrolling Wisconsin handed them on Saturday was just the latest blow endured by Purdue this fall, but one that has began taking a toll on the Boilermaker head coach.

"The last forty eight hours have been, it's been emotional, it's been challenging," Walters said. "I'm a problem solver, and so I've been working diligently to solve problems."

Beyond playing the game "the right way" in the first half against the Badgers, Walters couldn't find much else in regards to positive takeaways from the 46-point defeat. It has brought on yet another week of self-evaluation for him, who has, on far too many occasions, been forced to look himself in the mirror after a disappointing loss.

The self-evaluation process looks at each performance in its totality, allowing Walters and company to break down what needs to be fixed moving forward.

"You look at game management, you look at how we're using the roster, you look at schematic issues, evaluate the play of the individual. You know, all of those things, and taking that assessment and evaluate it and try to improve the areas that you failed," Walters said.

Therein lies the problem, however. The issues haven't improved, at least not on Saturdays.

Despite that continued downward spiral for the Boilermakers over the last month, Walters remains committed to solving issues and salvaging a sinking ship in West Lafayette this season.

"I believe it can. I don't see any reason why it can't. Whenever I've been in a struggling time or an adverse time, the things that you do is you take lessons from the struggles, you take lessons from the adversity, you identify problems and you fix them. And so that is what we are in the process of doing right now, with seven games remaining on the schedule," Walters said.

With those aforementioned seven games left, the clock is ticking on Walters and the Boilermakers to show signs of life heading into the back half of the season, which has been one of the biggest areas needing improvement all year long.

The second half of games has not been kind to Walters and Purdue over the last three weeks, to put it lightly. It's actually beat them down. Against Oregon State, Nebraska and Wisconsin, the Boilermakers have been outscored 80-24. That's after already trailing in two games at halftime, but still being within striking distance.