For new Purdue assistant coaches, it could a relatively easy transition

Paul Lusk's and Terry Johnson's respective transitions to being part of Matt Painter's staff at Purdue won't come without adjustments.

They should, though, come with far fewer of them than would normally be the case in a profession where movement is simply a fact of life. Both come with both built-in familiarity and fairly apparent compatibility.

More so for Lusk, who was a member of Painter's first staff at Purdue after spending a year on the bench as part of Gene Keady's last.

"I pretty much consider it home, really," said Lusk, who returned to Purdue after three seasons as an assistant at Creighton and a seven-year run as Missouri State's head coach. "... It's a place I've always felt very comfortable at and kind of aligns with my values and it's just been a good fit.

"The place has changed. I left 10 years ago and once I got back I didn't know where the heck I was with all the facility upgrades that have been done. But while the place has changed in terms of the buildings, the people are the same. They're Purdue people and they're about the right things."

Painter has long valued Lusk, dating back to negotiations that took place when Purdue was recruiting Painter to become Keady's successor-in-waiting. Keady has said that Painter's lone "demand" was the chance to bring Lusk from Southern Illinois with him.

That was a long time ago now, but that draw remained strong, and when Steve Lutz left to become head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Painter worked off a one-name list and had his man at hello.

Lusk returns to a program in a different place than he left it. Purdue's level of investment in the program has increased considerably, the program has recruited very well and won consistently and by every account, Painter has hit his stride, so to speak, guiding the Boilermaker program. Stability and consistency, two precious commodities in college basketball, have become some of the program's calling cards.

But Lusk has changed, too, following seven years — no small number In that space — as a head coach, a stint with Greg McDermott at Creighton, and simply the chronological passage of time.

"We all evolve," Lusk said. "... You gain more experience and with that experience comes wisdom."

The 49-year-old valued his experience as a head coach, but relished the opportunity to get more involved on a day-to-day basis with his players while at Creighton, the sort of relationships sometimes head coaches don't have time for.

"As you get older, you just understand that we all have egos, but as you reflect and you mature, you truly understand that it's about the players and it's never about you," Lusk said. "It's about serving the players and serving the program to the best of your capabilities."

Similar to his hiring of Micah Shrewsberry a few years back, Painter is bringing back a coach he'd previously worked with at Purdue and had maintained close contact with all the while since. Lusk has remained close with both Painter and long-time aide Elliot Bloom.

Painter and Lusk have a history of working — and working well — together.

"I never left a pre-game scouting report meeting or film session thinking, 'These dudes aren't on the same page. This isn't gonna work,'" said former Boilermaker guard and current Incarnate Word assistant coach Ryne Smith, who Lusk recruited out of high school. "I don't think I ever looked at it like the two of them were thinking alike or super-tight friends or anything like that, but it was always, 'We may be playing the No. 16 team in the country or whatever tonight, but this is gonna work.' They were always on the same page."

Continue reading below