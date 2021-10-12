For Purdue's seniors, one last run, and much responsibility

Each of Purdue's three seniors this season — Eric Hunter, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams — have already been faced with a decision very few players have encountered, let alone whole classes.

When faced with that choice, all three decided that this season to come would be their final years of college basketball. Barring anything unforeseen, this will be their final year at Purdue. Each could have exercised their extra pandemic seasons and returned in 2022-2023, but after Matt Painter broached the topic after last season in the interest of recruiting planning, all three decided against it.

Things can always change, but likely won't.

"We want to make this year is the year people remember us for," Hunter said.

All three will be prominent players for what might be one of the country's best teams. They're Purdue's three captains. Williams is a returning All-American. Hunter's Purdue's point guard and its defensive heartbeat. Stefanovic is one of the Big Ten's best shooters and a crucial element to so much of what the Boilermakers do offensively.

But their roles transcend such things now.

Leadership is always part of a senior class' job description, but this year is unique, as so much has been the past 18 months or so.

Purdue is faced this season with expectations unlike any seen for several years now.

"I think what happens when you get picked to be one of the better teams, your management of that becomes really crucial in terms of your success," Painter said last week at Big Ten media day in Indianapolis. "We don't want to have a celebration in October or November. We want to be in the position they're saying we should be in in late February and March, competing for a Big Ten championship and getting a low number next to our name.

"But we have to earn that every single day and do a lot of little things so your program can be successful."

