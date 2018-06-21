Whether they're drafted or not, outgoing Purdue seniors Dakota Mathias and Vincent Edwards get their first indications beginning tonight what might be the next steps in their basketball careers.

It may go very differently than what they may have expected earlier in their careers, for one reason or another.

While it's very possible that Mathias and Edwards — and classmate Isaac Haas — go undrafted, it's the free agency period that would follow that could set them on their paths.

For Mathias, the past year has changed his outlook.

A big senior season and his multi-year development into a strong defender, then a successful workout season this summer, vaulted him from a player who was never really generally considered a draft prospect for most of his career to one that, at worst, should be a very attractive free agent should he go undrafted.

Mathias worked out for Toronto, Charlotte, both Los Angeles franchises, Sacramento, Philly, Boston, Golden State and others, and was seen by a number of teams at a pro-day event put on by his representatives in Chicago. The volume of workouts he was invited to reflects the impression he's made on scouts.

Through the process, he earned significant positive feedback, validation, as you might call it.

"I don’t think I really needed that, but it’s definitely always good to hear," Mathias said after a recent pre-draft workout. "That positive feedback, it’s just another confidence level you can get to, after competing against some of the best that you might not have played in your college career. It definitely helps."

