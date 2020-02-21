More: Purdue schedule and GoldandBlack.com coverage

Last time Purdue and Michigan met, a 50-minute game ended in Ann Arbor with Trevion Williams having scored 36 points, very nearly carrying the Boilermakers to a double-overtime win.

He did it almost entirely against the Wolverines' Jon Teske, almost exclusively against a single defender. Afterward, Michigan coach Juwan Howard said this: "At the end of the day, the 36 points that was on me. That wasn't on Jon Teske. He scored that on me."

That would strongly suggest Michigan could take a different approach to defending Williams Saturday when the Wolverines visit West Lafayette for a game of crucial importance to the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament chances.

Michigan comes to Purdue riding a four-game winning streak and having played well defensively for a longer stretch than that. Whether its view on defending the post — prior, it put Teske one on one in hopes of taking away teams' perimeter shooters — has changed, it doesn't seem to have. Purdue, though, says it does see the Wolverines bringing more ball-side help to swipe or dig at the ball, particularly if they can help off a non-shooting threat.

Michigan has been vulnerable to post scoring all season. It may not be a coincidence that its aggregate record vs. Iowa and Luka Garza, Minnesota and Daniel Oturu and Ohio State and Kaleb Wesson is 1-3 to this point. Of those games against those players, the three highest-scoring low-post centers in Big Ten play have averaged 32.5 points vs. the Wolverines on 60-percent shooting.

And that says nothing on Williams' 36 on 16-of-28 shooting.

Williams says he's expecting Michigan to do something different, and suggests this could be more of a "kickout, find-an-open-teammate" game for him, playing to his strengths as a passer.

