The San Francisco 49ers are off to the Super Bowl, to face the Kansas City Chiefs, in large part due to an NFC title game performance for the ages by former Boilermaker Raheem Mostert.

Mostert ran for 220 yards on 29 carries and scored touchdowns of 36, nine, 18 and 22 yards as San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20. It was the first time in NFL playoff history that a running back had 200 yards rushing and four TDs in a game.

It was only the eighth time In NFL history that a player exceeded 200 rushing yards in a playoff game.

The 27-year-old Mostert is in his fourth year with the 49ers, his seventh NFL team.

This has been his breakout season. He entered play Sunday with more than 770 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 16 games, in addition to 180 receiving yards and two additional scores on 18 catches.

Mostert played at Purdue from 2011-2014. He was an outstanding kick returner, but played mostly wide receiver his first three years before serving as a full-time running back as a senior. Recruited to Purdue by Danny Hope and his staff, Mostert ran for 529 yards and three scores as a senior for Darrell Hazell and his staff, sharing the backfield largely with Akeem Hunt.

Mostert is Purdue's all-time leader in kickoff return yardage, totaling, 2,289 yards. In 2011, he averaged 33.5 yards per kickoff return, the second-best single-season average in school history.

He also won multiple Big Ten championships as a sprinter for Purdue's track and field program.