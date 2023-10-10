Week six in the NFL was largely quiet for former Boilermakers, but did include Rondale Moore showing off his versatility and Raheem Mostert putting together a bounce back performance for the Dolphins. See how Purdue's NFL representatives did in the NFL this week.

Rondale Moore: Arizona Cardinals

The explosive wide receiver has been used in a multitude of ways for the Cardinals this season, most notably in the run game. Moore was Arizona's leading rusher with 50 yards on three carries, including a 41 yard burst out of the wildcat. He also added three catches for 26 yards in the Cardinals loss. Moore has now accounted for 116 yards on the ground and 81 yards through the air in his first five games.





Raheem Mostert: Miami Dolphins

After a disappointing outing in week four, Raheem Mostert bounced back with a 65 yard rushing game that included his eighth touchdown of the season. Mostert added two catches for 13 yards as well. The 31 year old running back is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns with Christian McCaffrey through five games.





Ja'Whaun Bentley: New England Patriots

Bentley accounted for nine total tackles, including a sack in New England's blowout loss to the Saints on Sunday. The Patriots team captain now 36 total tackles on the year.





George Karlaftis: Kansas City Chiefs

Karlaftis had his second straight game with just one tackle while the Chiefs moved to 4-1 on the season with a 27-20 win over the Vikings.





Derrick Barnes: Detroit Lions

Barnes had six total tackles, including two solo stops for the Lions in their 42-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.





Did not play/record stats:

Markus Bailey Bengals

Brycen Hopkins Rams

Charlie Jones (Bengals IR)

Aidan O'Connell (Inactive for Raiders)

Anthony Brown (Inactive for 49ers)

David Bell (Bye Week for Browns)

Jalen Graham (Inactive for 49ers)

Payne Durham (Bye Week for Buccaneers)

Zander Horvath (Steelers practice squad)

Cory Trice (Steelers IR)

David Blough (Lions practice squad)