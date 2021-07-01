Former hoops player Vince Carpenter is intriguing OT prospect

Purdue is assembling a robust collection of offensive line recruits in its Class of 2022, as the unit added four commits in June--including Vince Carpenter.

A Rivals.com 3-star prospect, the 6-5, 288-pound product of Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic High is the second Boilermaker offensive line commit from the Garden State. St. Peter's (N.J.) Prep product Andre Oben committed last weekend with Carpenter.



Earlier this month, the Boilermakers got a commitment from Cross Watson, while Malachi Preciado pledged on Wednesday. Watson could be a guard or tackle, while Preciado is slated to be a center.



Like Oben, Carpenter projects as a tackle for Purdue. And, like Oben, Carpenter is athletic. Carpenter officially visited Tulane and Connecticut in addition to Purdue. Virginia, Kentucky, Houston, Buffalo and Nevada, among others, showed interest.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Mike Lange, the head coach at Red Bank High, to get the low-down on Carpenter, whose school is located near the Jersey Shore roughly 30 minutes southeast of Rutgers. Red Bank plays a spread/no-huddle offense.

