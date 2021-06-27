Purdue's commitment surge continues with offensive lineman Vince Carpenter

Purdue's weekend commitment blitz added another name on Sunday, as New Jersey offensive lineman Vince Carpenter committed to the Boilermakers during an official visit.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Red Bank Catholic had previously officially visited Tulane and Connecticut before Purdue.

"It was just the value you get out of a place like Purdue," Carpenter said. "It's a top-tier education — I have an interest in the engineering program — and the athletics are unbelievable and the football program's unbelievable. Just the whole developmental process for the players is unbelievable. It's just a complete package in all aspects."

Purdue recruited Carpenter to play offensive tackle.

"I think what sets me apart from a lot of offensive linemen is my footwork," Carpenter said. "I think my footwork and footspeed are kind of what makes me a little unique as a player and what a lot of coaches, including Coach (Jeff) Brohm and Coach (Dale) Williams, have noticed in me as a player."

He was the second Jersey offensive lineman this weekend to commit to Purdue, as Jersey City's André Oben also pledged during his visit.

Carpenter was Purdue's third offensive line commitment.