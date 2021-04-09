GoldandBlack - Former Purdue assistant coach Paul Lusk will return to Boilermaker staff

Matt Painter will turn to a familiar name to fill one of the two vacancies on his coaching staff.

Paul Lusk, an assistant coach at Purdue from 2004-2011 who previously worked with Painter at Southern Illinois, will return to the Boilermaker staff, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Lusk, the former head coach at Missouri State, has been an assistant coach at Creighton since 2018.

The 49-year-old will essentially replace departed assistant coach Steve Lutz, who became the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, in working closely with Purdue's defense, the role he largely held during his first stint with the program.

Painter must also hire another assistant coach, presumably be focused on offense, to replace Micah Shrewsberry, now the head coach at Penn State.