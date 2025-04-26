Former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow selected by New York Giants in NFL Draft

Purdue is on the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Boilermaker offensive lineman Marcus Mbow was selected by the New York Giants on Saturday, with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Mbow was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers, playing in 36 games and making 32 starts. Mbow began his career at right guard, before moving to right tackle for his sophomore and junior seasons. During his career in West Lafayette, Mbow was a Second Team Freshman All-American and a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention honoree by both the coaches and media. Mbow also had the highest run-blocking grade of any starting offensive lineman for Purdue last season and allowed just four sacks in over 1,800 snaps during his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 2021 three-star recruit out of Wauwatosa East (Wisc.) chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia and Oregon State out of high school.



Mbow now heads to the NFL, becoming the first Purdue offensive lineman selected in the draft since Kevin Pamphile in 2014. The selection marks the fifth-straight draft seeing a Boilermaker be selected, dating back to 2020. Mbow also joins former and future teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. in New York, who had a breakout rookie campaign with the Giants, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Mbow is the first player off the board for the Boilermakers in this year's draft, as fellow former offensive lineman Gus Hartwig and former linebacker/defensive end Kydran Jenkins also look to be selected this weekend.