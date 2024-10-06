Former Purdue RB goes for 100 yards in first NFL start

Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s path to the NFL brought him from Iowa to Purdue to the New York Giants when the Giants selected the running back in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft.



The 166th pick didn't have to wait long to get his first opportunity. Giants starting running back, Devin Singletary, was out with a groin injury.



So Tracy Jr. would get his first start in his NFL career against the Seattle Seahawks. Tracy Jr. would take advantage of the opportunity by leading the NFL in rushing yards for the week in his first start heading into the Sunday Night and Monday Night Games.



Tracy Jr. had 18 carries for 129 yards against the Seahawks defense including a 27 yard run early in the game.



Tracy Jr. started his career as a wide receiver with the Hawkeyes and made a transfer to running back with Purdue. That versatility was part of what attracted the Giants to Tracy Jr. but Tracy Jr. did all of his damage on the ground adding just one catch for one yard.



To make matters sweeter, Tracy Jr. also did this in a Giant win. It's just the second Giants' win of the season, wrapped up by a field goal block returned for a touchdown late to make the game 29-20.



Singletary's injury might not keep him off the field much longer, but fair to guess that Tracy Jr.'s performance earned him some more plays going forward.