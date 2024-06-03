The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot was revealed on Monday afternoon, and it featured one of the greatest wide receivers in Purdue football history. Former pass catcher Taylor Stubblefield is up for the most prestigious honor in all of college football, 20 years after his final season in West Lafayette.

Stubblefield broke the NCAA all-time receiving record during his time with the Boilermakers, amassing 325 catches (including bowl stats), which was broken by Oklahoma's Ryan Broyles seven years later. The former Boilermaker standout also finished his career with 3,433 yards (third in school history) and 19 touchdowns (ninth in school history).

If inducted, Stubblefield would be the latest in a long line of Boilermakers to make their way to the College Football Hall of Fame. The other inductees include Rod Woodson, Dave Butz, Otis Armstrong, Mark Hermann, Mike Phipps, Leroy Keyes, Jack Mollenkopf, Bob Griese and Cecil Isbell.

The official 2025 class will be announced in January, with the induction ceremony taking place in December 2025.