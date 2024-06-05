Purdue volleyball continues to develop elite talent, and this summer one of its best will be headed to Paris in search of Olympic gold. Annie Drews, an All-American outside hitter that played at Purdue from 2012-2015, will be part of team USA in this summer's Olympics.

Since leaving Purdue she has played professionally in Puerto Rico, Turkey, Japan, and Italy. She has also been part of the U.S. National Team since 2017.

Her duties with the national team included a trip to Tokyo in 2021 for the COVID delayed Olympics. There, she helped the United States' women's team win gold for the first time in indoor volleyball. She was the top scorer for the U.S. in all four medal round matches.

A total of 10 athletes, a school record, from Purdue partcipated in the 2021 games in Tokyo, including Kara (Patterson) Winger, who competed in her fourth Olympics and was selected as the U.S. flagbearer for the closing ceremonies.