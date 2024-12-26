Former Purdue volleyball stars find new homes, transfers fill voids

The other shoe has dropped in the winter exodus of Purdue volleyball stars, as Chloe Chicoine, Eva Hudson and Lizzie Carr have committed to new schools.





Hudson, a senior and second team All-American this season, announced Monday that she would play for Kentucky, alongside Carr, whose commitment came days prior.





Chicoine won't be far from her old teammates in Lexington: The junior and second team All-Big Ten pick will play for Louisville next season, announcing the news Thursday – only two weeks since her Boilermakers were swept with a whimper against the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen.







Lourdès Myers, a graduate middle blocker, entered the transfer portal but has not yet decided on her next school.





Altogether, the transfers scored 1,322 points in 2024, more than 60% of the team's total. In the time since their reported departures, Purdue has added four transfers to fill the void.





Graduate middle blocker Shelby Miller joined Purdue by way of USC, and following her have come senior outside hitter Akasha Anderson (Michigan State), redshirt sophomore Nataly Moravec (Iowa) and redshirt sophomore Bianca Lulić (Miami).





Anderson scored more than 400 points at Michigan State this season.





