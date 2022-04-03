 Paul Piferi | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-03 21:02:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Former quarterback Paul Piferi catching on as tight end

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Spring Football Central

Paul Piferi’s clothes didn’t fit ... none of them. That’s what happens when you switch from being a quarterback to a tight end.

“I went through two whole sizes,” said Piferi. “Pants, shirts, the whole nine yards, went through the whole thing.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}