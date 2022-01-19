Fort Wayne CB Xander Pratt primed for walk-on opportunity

The 6-1, 180-pound product of Class 3A Concordia Lutheran High in Fort Wayne, Ind., is a speedy athlete who played cornerback and receiver as a prep star. At Purdue, Pratt projects as a corner who also could be an asset on special teams. As a wideout in 2021, Pratt caught 10 passes for 80 yards and two TDs. No defensive stats were available.

Purdue is always looking for a few good walk-ons. And it may have found one in Xander Pratt.

GoldandBlack.com: How did your relationship with Purdue develop?

Pratt: It started off when I got invited to the Minnesota game this past season. And then I kept in contact with all the coaches. And I got invited back to the IU-Purdue game.

GoldandBlack.com: What is your best trait?

Pratt: Speed is my strong suit. That's a big reason why I got recruited. That's what they told me on both visits (to Purdue), because my 40 is around 4.41 and I'm hoping by the summer I can get that time down to the high-4.3s. That's the 'wow' factor I bring, quickness. And I am visual. I have good football IQ. I'm good at zone. I can see plays develop. And I'm pretty good in man coverage. But my strong suit is definitely my speed.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you run track?

Pratt: Yes. If everything goes well, I should make it to state again this year. And then I'll go to Purdue probably the following week. I run the 100, 200 and 4X400 relay.

GoldandBlack.com: How did your senior season go?

Pratt: It didn't got as I wanted it to. I missed a couple of games because I was sick and then we missed a game because a team canceled due to COVID. So, I missed three games because I was sick. So, I only played about six or seven games the whole year.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you have any offers?

Pratt: I had a couple of NAIA offers. And I had a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana State. I was talking to Valparaiso last month and we discussed a possible offer, but I just decided to come to Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: Any connections to Purdue?

Pratt: I have family ties to Purdue. My dad went there. And we've been big fans. We always talked about me going to Purdue when I was younger. My dad always thought it would be cool if I went there.

GoldandBlack.com: What sold you on Purdue?

Pratt: I went to NIU and Ball State for visits. But there's something about Purdue. The stadium, the lights and the facilities. It was instant 'wow.' And that just kind of sold me.