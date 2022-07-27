Fort Wayne event, new hire moves Boilermaker Alliance collective forward

It's been a busy time for Jeff McKean. And that is an understatement for the co-founder of the new collective Boilermaker Alliance.

Yet, things are moving forward at a fast pace.

"It never moves as fast as you want it to, but we are making progress," said McKean, whose full-time job is as principal attorney for the McKean Law Firm in Indianapolis.

Part of the progress is hiring its first full-time employee Jared Thomas as director of operations & engagement in an announcement made public Tuesday.

"Jared has a very impressive resumé: he’s a lifelong Boiler fan, a graduate of West Point, an attorney, and has worked in the Purdue Athletic Department. We are very fortunate to have Jared on board.” McKean said.

The next phase will activate and focus on a social media presence while identifying eight to 10 executive board members, which should transpire in the next week to 10 days.

McKean says a big part of the thrust is still to work on educating Purdue fans about what to expect. He admits that he is pleased with the progress but that there is work to be done.

"We know we have passionate fans that want Purdue always to put its best foot forward," said McKean, who graduated from Purdue in the mid-1980s and is a fraternity brother of Jim Everett. "But we believe with the connections we are making that this collective will not only help Purdue athletes but will also be a lynchpin for showing how we can all make a difference to a lot of people and organizations that can use our help."

The next phase of the website BoilermakerAlliance.com will be operational in the next few days and some of its charity partners will be identified. Part of the site upgrade includes being able to accept online donations.