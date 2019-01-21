Fort Wayne offensive lineman a Boilermaker priority
In a state loaded with Power 5 offensive line prospects, Fort Wayne Snider's Randy Holtz stands out.
The tackle from Snider is 6-foot-7, well north of 300 pounds, and thought to be versatile enough to play multiple positions.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news