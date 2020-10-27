The Purdue athletic department reports four active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from eight a week ago.



As of last week, Purdue football had yet to experience a positive test on its roster since the beginning of daily testing in late September, but a few members of the staff were affected — head coach Jeff Brohm included. Men's basketball and women's basketball began daily testing this week.

Bobinski said last week Purdue has experienced zero false positive results.

Three weeks ago, Purdue's number of positive student-athlete cases was down to zero.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 10,514 tests and yielded 92 positives.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.