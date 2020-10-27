 COVID-19 testing update | Purdue University
Four active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue this week

Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.
The Purdue athletic department reports four active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from eight a week ago.

As of last week, Purdue football had yet to experience a positive test on its roster since the beginning of daily testing in late September, but a few members of the staff were affected — head coach Jeff Brohm included. Men's basketball and women's basketball began daily testing this week.

Bobinski said last week Purdue has experienced zero false positive results.

Three weeks ago, Purdue's number of positive student-athlete cases was down to zero.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 10,514 tests and yielded 92 positives.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.

WEEKLY PURDUE RESULTS SINCE TESTING BEGAN JUNE 8
Date Case Total Active Cases Total Tests

July 23

27

5

415

July 31

35

8

573

August 7

37

2

787

August 14

37

0

1,063

August 21

37

0

1,245

August 28

40

3

1,881

Sept. 4

43

3

2,606

Sept. 11

46

3

3,269

Sept. 18

53

5

3,954

Sept. 25

62

9

4,629

Oct. 5

63

0

5,953

Oct. 12

77

6

7,572

Oct. 19

89

8

9,061

Oct. 27

92

4

10,514

