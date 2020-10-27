Four active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue this week
The Purdue athletic department reports four active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from eight a week ago.
As of last week, Purdue football had yet to experience a positive test on its roster since the beginning of daily testing in late September, but a few members of the staff were affected — head coach Jeff Brohm included. Men's basketball and women's basketball began daily testing this week.
Bobinski said last week Purdue has experienced zero false positive results.
Three weeks ago, Purdue's number of positive student-athlete cases was down to zero.
Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 10,514 tests and yielded 92 positives.
Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.
Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.
|Date
|Case Total
|Active Cases
|Total Tests
|
July 23
|
27
|
5
|
415
|
July 31
|
35
|
8
|
573
|
August 7
|
37
|
2
|
787
|
August 14
|
37
|
0
|
1,063
|
August 21
|
37
|
0
|
1,245
|
August 28
|
40
|
3
|
1,881
|
Sept. 4
|
43
|
3
|
2,606
|
Sept. 11
|
46
|
3
|
3,269
|
Sept. 18
|
53
|
5
|
3,954
|
Sept. 25
|
62
|
9
|
4,629
|
Oct. 5
|
63
|
0
|
5,953
|
Oct. 12
|
77
|
6
|
7,572
|
Oct. 19
|
89
|
8
|
9,061
|
Oct. 27
|
92
|
4
|
10,514
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.