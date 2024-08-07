As fall camp in West Lafayette hits week two, Purdue's 2024 team is coming into focus and several players have already established themselves as expected contributors for the hungry Boilermakers. Boiler Upload's Dub Jellison and Casey Bartley take a look at four top breakout candidates for Purdue this fall.

Dub Jellison: Nyland Green - Cornerback

Perhaps the most pivotal transfer of the off-season was ex-Georgia cornerback turned Boilermaker Nyland Green. The former Bulldog was a four-star recruit that found himself stuck behind some of the best cornerbacks in the country for the national powerhouse. As Ryan Walters has said since day one in West Lafayette, the time is now, and that certainly fits with Green. The Purdue head coach did not mince words when asked about Green's impact early on. "He's made a ton of plays, man," Walters said. Green has a clear path to being the Boilermakers' number one cornerback in 2024, as he has great size (6-foot-1) and plays an aggressive style that fits the Air Strike system for defensive backs. That gives Green the tools to be a lockdown defender on the outside, something the Boilermakers desperately need.

Casey Bartley: Max Klare - Tight end

The sophomore played in just five games last year because of injury, but for portions of those five games, the tight end Max Klare was Hudson Card's security blanket. But Klare's ceiling is much higher than that. Klare had back to back games of over 60 yards receiving and had multiple catches in every game he suited up for.



Klare's got the size and speed to be a dynamic between the hash receiver and with the threat that Purdue will have with its running game with its two-headed backfield, play actions and shots up the middle will be open in this offense. Throw in Purdue's ability to play with multiple tight end sets, Card's propensity to throwing to his tight ends, and Purdue's new set of unproven wide receivers, don't be surprised if Klare is Purdue's #1 receiving option for the season.

Dub Jellison: Jahmal Edrine - Wide receiver

The clock has been ticking for wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, who was among Boiler Upload's top breakout candidates a year ago. That never came to fruition due to a torn ACL, but the FAU transfer will finally have his opportunity to prove himself in West Lafayette. Early in fall camp, Edrine has been a go-to target for Hudson Card, both in key situations and the red zone. In open periods of practice, the 6-foot-3 pass catcher has been a difference maker for a receiving corps in need one of after the departures of all but one contributor from last year's group. Purdue shares that same sentiment, as Edrine has come back even stronger than before and is poised to be a leading pass catcher for Graham Harrell's offense this fall. "Jahmal is a better version of himself than he was going in the camp a year ago. So you know, I thought he was going to be our number one target last season. If things continue the way they're continuing I can see where that might be the case going into the fall," Ryan Walters said at Big Ten Media Days.

Casey Bartley: CJ Madden - Rush end