The momentum of last week's convincing victory over Minnesota was something Ryan Walters and Purdue hoped would translate into another win against Northwestern on Saturday, but that hope was just that, a hope. The short-handed Boilermakers fell at Ryan Field, 23-15, and dropped to 3-8 on the season heading into the final week of the regular season.

Boiler Upload provides four key takeaways from the Boilermakers' defeat in Evanston.