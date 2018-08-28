GoldandBlack.com

Four-star 2020 big man visited Purdue this past weekend
If things unfold a certain way with Purdue's 2019 recruiting class, the program could have just a single scholarship to offer in 2020.
If there's a player who might be prioritized over any other at this point, it might be center Zach Loveday, a Boilermaker target from the day he was offered in August of 2017.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news