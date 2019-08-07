Four-star Ben Carlson talks visits, timeline
LAS VEGAS -- Four-star Ben Carlson's summer wasn't like he's been used to. Luckily for him he's already in pretty good shape on the recruiting front as he starts to think future official visits.A s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news