ELMHURST, Ill. -- Purdue continues to pursue Class of 2021 four-star power forward Caleb Furst.

The Fort Wayne native recently took another unofficial visit to Purdue to check out the Boilermakers' blowout win over Michigan State last weekend. For Furst, it was just a chance to grow more comfortable with a familiar campus.

"That was a great game and the atmosphere was great," Furst said Monday, following his Blackhawk Christian team's win over Chicago Westinghouse. "The coaches are great people. I really like the players.

"I wouldn't say it was anything new. I've been there a lot so I know what to expect. Just continuing to build the relationships with the coaches and players is always great."

