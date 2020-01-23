News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 11:30:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four-star big man Caleb Furst on his Purdue visit, recruiting process

Caleb Furst is ranked 31st nationally in the 2021 class by Rivals.com
Caleb Furst is ranked 31st nationally in the 2021 class by Rivals.com
Scott Phillips
Special to GoldandBlack.com

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Purdue continues to pursue Class of 2021 four-star power forward Caleb Furst.

The Fort Wayne native recently took another unofficial visit to Purdue to check out the Boilermakers' blowout win over Michigan State last weekend. For Furst, it was just a chance to grow more comfortable with a familiar campus.

"That was a great game and the atmosphere was great," Furst said Monday, following his Blackhawk Christian team's win over Chicago Westinghouse. "The coaches are great people. I really like the players.

"I wouldn't say it was anything new. I've been there a lot so I know what to expect. Just continuing to build the relationships with the coaches and players is always great."

Continue reading below

Video of Caleb Furst from earlier this season vs. Silver Creek at the FORUM Tip-Off Classic

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}